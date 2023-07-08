'Hot hay' attributed to large barn fire just east of St. Thomas, Ont.

Crews from the Central Elgin Fire Department pour water on burning hay as a tractor removes it from a barn just east of St. Thomas, Ont. on July 8, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Crews from the Central Elgin Fire Department pour water on burning hay as a tractor removes it from a barn just east of St. Thomas, Ont. on July 8, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

