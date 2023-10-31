Home with Pride flag targeted five times

An Aylmer home flying a Pride flag has been targeted for a fifth time.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, police responded to a home on Beech Street for the theft of a flag.

Video footage showed two men, one with a flash light at the end of the driveway and another man approaching the flag, ripping it down and running west towards Elm Street.

According to police, one man was wearing a white or grey shirt, shorts and a ball cap. The other man was wearing shorts and a darker coloured shirt.

Police said this is the fifth time since Aug. 16 that this home has been the target of thefts of Pride flags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aylmer Police at 519-773-3146 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca.