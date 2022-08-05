Holder endorses Morgan for mayor

Ed Holder has endorsed Josh Morgan for mayor of London in the upcoming municipal election.

The current mayor announced in the spring that he will not be running again.

During a joint news conference Friday morning, Holder credited Morgan for being “an absolute master” at bringing people together, building consensus, and delivering results.

“Publicly and privately, I have seen him work with provincial and federal government representatives, colleagues of different backgrounds and political ideologies, agencies and outside organizations, sometimes with competing interests,” said Holder. “

Morgan is currently the councillor for Ward 7 and announced in May he was throwing his had in the ring to become the next mayor.

Other candidates who have filed paperwork to be the next mayor include Brandon Ellis, Daniel Jeffery, Daniel Lenart, Norman Robert Miles, Johanne Nichols, Sean O’Connell and Khalil Ramal.