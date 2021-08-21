HockeyFest hits the streets in London, Ont.
HockeyFest faces off in London this weekend. The street hockey festival returns as players beat the heat at Westmount Shopping Centre.
The tournament features street hockey for all ages and genders.
HockeyFest is the worlds largest travelling street hockey festival. The festival takes place in several cities across the country including Edmonton, Abbotsford, Regina, Ottawa, Winnipeg and more.
The ball hockey event continued under a heat warning which was issued in the London region by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
The tournament wraps up Sunday afternoon.
HockeyFest is partnering with PredictMedix Inc. and Juiceworks providing 'Safe Entry Stations' to screen all players, staff and visitors.
