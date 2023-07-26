Hit-and-run trial reveals Bleck’s fingerprints on car, defence questions timing
Jesse Bleck, 29, is the accused of the ongoing hit-and-run trial of at the time 17-year-old Tristan Roby that left him with life-altering brain injuries.
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a forensic identification officer who identified fingerprints from the vehicle in question.
Detective Constable Andrea McGrath, forensic identification officer with the London Police Service, testified to the analysis of fingerprints she collected from the silver Nissan, which was involved in a hit-and-run on July 21, 2019.
McGrath spoke to the fact that several factors can affect the quality of fingerprints, including the type of surface it is on, whether it is smudged, and if a fingerprint is placed on a high touch surface.
McGrath said she was able to develop fingerprint impressions from the outside of the Nissan that was involved in the crash. However, no viable prints were found on the inside of the vehicle.
Using analysis comparison, she compared two fingerprints on the driver’s side, which were “deposited by the same source.” She verified the prints were known to Bleck.
Referring to the viable prints found, defence attorney Geoff Snow asked the detective if it’s possible to date when a fingerprint is placed on a surface.
McGrath confirmed there’s no way to know when a fingerprint is placed onto a surface.
The trial is expected to continue this week.
Tino Casavecchia posted this photo on Facebook of his nephew Tristan Roby who was identified by police as the victim of a hit and run on Sunday, July 21. 2019.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Canada marks highest emissions on record during unprecedented wildfire season
The unprecedented Canadian wildfires burning throughout the country this year, which have drifted smoke across continents, led to the highest emissions on record for the country by the end of June, according to a European weather monitoring service.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that 'would affect every person on the planet'
A vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if the world continues to pump out planet-heating pollution, scientists are warning – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and 'affect every person on the planet.'
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
Kitchener
-
'It's a hockey town': Rangers welcome organization’s 25th head coach
The Kitchener Rangers officially welcomed the new boss behind the bench on Wednesday during a media day at The Aud.
-
Man arrested after swinging axe in Kitchener: WRPS
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was swinging an axe towards people in Kitchener.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Windsor
-
Tornado warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
Windsor Salt workers reject tentative deal
CTV News has confirmed the first group of workers have turned down their contract.
-
Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue reminds residents to be prepared for hazardous weather
With another big storm headed to the region Wednesday, Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue is reminding residents what to do when there’s hazardous weather.
Barrie
-
Highway 26 factory evacuated due to noxious smell
Reinhart Foods on Highway 26 in Stayner was evacuated after a noxious smell sent three people to hospital with burning throats and chest irritation.
-
House burns to the ground after fire in Muskoka
Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department was called to a house fire at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Barrie police seek witnesses to violent assault that left victim in serious condition
Police hope to speak with two men who witnessed a violent attack on a man earlier this month in Barrie that left him in critical condition.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT to resume with 8 single-car trains, parallel R1 service
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Kanata-Carleton MP Sudds appointed to federal cabinet
Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds has been appointed the new minister of families, children and social development.
Toronto
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Paul Bernardo transfer: How correctional services prepared for public reaction
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
-
Leslieville health centre vows to address safety concerns after bystander shot
The head of a community health centre in Leslieville said they are committed to working with the area residents and business owners to identify local safety concerns and advocate for “real action” after a mother of two from the area was fatally shot just steps away.
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
Sticker shock: Park Ex residents wonder why City of Montreal is promoting French
Some people in Park Extension are unhappy about the new stickers the City of Montreal is placing in their neighbourhood. The stickers started popping up on Monday, locals say, often placed near cultural centres and places of worship.
-
'Huge kettle of fish' faces new transport minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister as part of a major cabinet shuffle, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
Atlantic
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County believed to be swept out to sea: RCMP
The missing man who had been tubing on Gold River on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is believed to have been swept out to sea, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
-
Province announces funding for Nova Scotians who suffered property damage from flash flooding
Nova Scotians who have suffered property damage from this past weekend’s flash flooding can apply for up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, the province announced Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple Manitoba communities under tornado watch
Residents in multiple communities in central Manitoba are asked to keep a close eye on the sky, as a tornado watch is in effect.
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits knowledge of decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
-
Calgary Flames sign first-round draft pick Samuel Honzek to entry-level contract
The Calgary Flames have signed 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Edmonton
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
-
Come on Barbie, let's go shopping: Barbie pop-up opens in West Edmonton Mall
As Barbie-fever continues across the globe, fans of the iconic doll can check out a new Barbie pop-up shop at the Indigo store in West Edmonton Mall.
Vancouver
-
Cheers to public artwork: Vancouver councillors save Storm Brewing's ill-fated mural
Days after a brewery in East Vancouver was told it had to remove its decade-old mural due to by-law violations, city council stepped into save the public artwork.
-
Explosion in Langley, B.C., mall parking lot not suspicious, RCMP say
An explosion that shocked shoppers outside a mall in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday does not appear to be suspicious, according to the RCMP.
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.