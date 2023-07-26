Hit-and-run trial reveals Bleck’s fingerprints on car, defence questions timing

Jesse Bleck, 29, is the accused of the ongoing hit-and-run trial of at the time 17-year-old Tristan Roby that left him with life-altering brain injuries.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from a forensic identification officer who identified fingerprints from the vehicle in question.

Detective Constable Andrea McGrath, forensic identification officer with the London Police Service, testified to the analysis of fingerprints she collected from the silver Nissan, which was involved in a hit-and-run on July 21, 2019.

McGrath spoke to the fact that several factors can affect the quality of fingerprints, including the type of surface it is on, whether it is smudged, and if a fingerprint is placed on a high touch surface.

McGrath said she was able to develop fingerprint impressions from the outside of the Nissan that was involved in the crash. However, no viable prints were found on the inside of the vehicle.

Using analysis comparison, she compared two fingerprints on the driver’s side, which were “deposited by the same source.” She verified the prints were known to Bleck.

Referring to the viable prints found, defence attorney Geoff Snow asked the detective if it’s possible to date when a fingerprint is placed on a surface.

McGrath confirmed there’s no way to know when a fingerprint is placed onto a surface.

The trial is expected to continue this week.

Tino Casavecchia posted this photo on Facebook of his nephew Tristan Roby who was identified by police as the victim of a hit and run on Sunday, July 21. 2019.