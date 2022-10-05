Historic train station overhauled in Glencoe, Ont.

The historic train station in Glencoe, Ont. is seen on Oct. 5, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The historic train station in Glencoe, Ont. is seen on Oct. 5, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver