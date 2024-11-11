'Highway for Peace' commemorates famous Bruce County battalion

With a flourish, Bruce County officials unveiled the renaming of the highway connecting Walkerton and Chesley as the Highway for Peace on Friday.

“It's a fantastic commemoration put together by local historian Bill Streeter and great collaboration with the Bruce County Museum. And now we have these commemorative signs on County Road 19 every eight kilometers,” said Bruce County Warden, Chris Peabody.

Southampton military historian Bill Streeter was the driving force behind the renaming of Bruce County Road 19 in honour of the brave men who made up the 160th Bruce County Battalion, and fought in the First World War.

“The 160th was so special because it involved men all the way from Tobermory to Lucknow. Every hamlet, every village, every township - they are represented in that group,” said Streeter.

Streeter’s uncle was part of the 1,200 men who made up the 160th Battalion who marched from Walkerton to Chesley in June 1916 to receive their battalion colours and commemoration from then Ontario Premier, William Hearst. He said he petitioned for the renaming of the highway they walked to “Highway for Peace” because the Bruce County Battalion helped end the First World War.

County Road 19 between Chesley and Walkerton has been renamed the “Highway for Peace” in honour of the 160th Bruce County Battalion, November 8, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“When they got to England, they became part of the 100-day offensive… they were a big part of that, and that did bring about peace,” he said.

The new name means something to Ken Irwin as well, whose great uncle served in the 160th.

“Hopefully that inspires other people to think about history a little bit. And the thing about history is if we don't remember it, we'll repeat it. So we don't we never want that again,” said the Lucknow native.

“Unfortunately, the world is full of conflict right now, and it's very disheartening - and we don't hear the word peace very often. So, I think the Highway for Peace is actually perfect, because we need to think more on peace then actual conflict,” said Provincial Legion President Derek Moore, who was in Walkerton for Friday’s unveiling.