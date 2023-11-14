LONDON
London

    • Highway 83 reopens after crash: Huron County OPP

    A crash occurred east of Exeter, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023, closing Highway 83 and sending one person to hospital. (Source: OPP) A crash occurred east of Exeter, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023, closing Highway 83 and sending one person to hospital. (Source: OPP)

    Huron OPP responded to a crash east of Exeter on Tuesday afternoon. 

    The crash happened on Thames Road East at Sunshine Line and road closures were in place for several hours.

    Ornge air ambulance was called in and a spokesperson confirmed with CTV News London that one patient was taken to Victoria Hospital in London.

    In an update issued late Tuesday afternoon, OPP said the roads had since been reopened and that the injuries were deemed non-life threatening. 

    The investigation continues. 

