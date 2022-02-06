Highway 402 open again following Freedom Convoy demonstrations
The westbound lanes of the 402 are open again in Sarnia after delays and disruptions due to demonstrations from supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy' Sunday.
Highway 402 westbound was closed between Modeland Road Bluewater Bridge due to the ongoing demonstration.
Lambton County OPP implemented the closure to ensure the safety of both the demonstrators and motorists.
A news release from Lambton County OPP said it will have a presence in the affected areas Sunday to “ensure the safety of all motorists.”
“The OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The OPP also recognizes the rights of the general public, all road users, local residents and businesses to a safe environment. The OPP is working with those involved to minimize the impact on the travelling public and to ensure order and public safety,” police said.
There were no reports of arrests.
