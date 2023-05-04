High school students tour manufacturers seeking workers

At the base of the biggest silos in Huron County, about 20 high school students are learning about one of North America’s largest provider of beans.

“Shipping to 45 countries all around the world. A lot going on here,” said Jessica Boughen, human resources manager for the Hensall Co-op.

And what’s a tour of Hensall’s massive operation without a sales pitch about the more than 20 jobs currently going unfilled.

“Whether that’s someone ready to start a job right out of high school, not interested in pursing post-secondary education, or someone that has gone to post-secondary. Lots of skilled trades, as well, whether it’s an apprenticeship program or someone fully licenced. Lots of opportunities through the company,” she said.

As it stands now, the 200 Huron and Perth County high school students taking part in the Huron Manufacturing Association’s bus tours this week can have their pick of jobs, with hundreds of jobs available, especially in Huron County’s burgeoning manufacturing industries.

South Huron Secondary School students take a tour of Tiny Footprint Homes in Vanastra, Ont. as part of the Huron Manufacturing Association bus tours on May 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)“A lot of trades’ positions are wide open, so it’s really easy to get into those sorts of careers. It’s comforting, as someone who is definitely considering one of these career paths,” said South Huron Secondary School grade 12 student, Gabriel Blyde.

Last fall, during virtual tours of Huron County’s manufacturers, eight students were matched with jobs.

“The school bus tours give them exposure to the world outside, and for three years, they haven’t had it. They’ve been confined to barracks,” said Huron County Manufacturing Chair, Larry Livingston.

“Even if we’re just planning for three or four years down the road, having these kids in here, it’s good, it’s fantastic,” added Josh Batkin, from Tiny Footprint Homes in Vanastra, Ont.

“Always looking for good people, even if it’s not for a job opening right now, but for something down the road. Always good to make those connections, and beware of the people and skill sets that are out there,” said Boughen, from the Hensall Co-op.

For more information about the Huron County Manufacturing Association, high school bus tours, and the jobs available in Huron County, you can visit the Huron County Manufacturing Association website.