High-ranking officials expected to be in St. Thomas Friday for Volkswagen announcement

An announcement is expected to be made in St. Thomas on Friday regarding the proposed Volkswagen battery plant.

CTV News London has confirmed that high-ranking government officials from Ottawa and Ontario are expected to be in attendance.

It was announced in March that the auto maker would build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas.

Also in March, a site tour was provided for people from out of town who are connected to the project.

A delegation was seen on site looking over the land that will be home to the massive two-million square foot plant.

Included in the gathering at the time was the St. Thomas City Manger City Engineer Justin Lawrence and Sean Dyke chief executive of the St. Thomas Economic Development office.

When it's fully operational the EV battery plant is expected to employee about 2,000 people.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.