Here comes the sun: London, Ont. to see strong winds, sunshine

If the seemingly never-ending overcast skies have you feeling down, a brief reprieve is on the horizon, with lots of sunshine expected in London’s forecast later this week.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Monday night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Friday: Sunny. High 9.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 4.