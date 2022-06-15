Here are a few things you may not know about Reta Ismail
Newly named CTV London News at Six anchor Reta Ismail has just assumed her new role, but she’s no newcomer to the community.
Reta was born in Baghdad, Iraq and lived as a refugee in Greece for part of her childhood. Her family then came to Canada and settled in different parts of Ontario before Reta moved to London nine years ago.
Here’s a few other things you may not know about her.
What is your favourite food?
My favourite food is my mom’s homemade “Assyrian Dolma” – an authentic dish that is popular among Mediterranean cultures. It’s basically grape leaves stuffed with minced rice and veggies with delicious spices.
What is your favourite place to travel?
My favourite place to travel is Miami, Florida. I love the sun, heat and ocean. Miami also has a great restaurant scene!
What is your favourite thing about London?
My favourite thing about London is all the beautiful trails along the Thames. I take the kids on a bike ride along the trails and it’s one of our favourite outdoor activities. I also love the local restaurant scene, with a variety of cuisine from around the world. It’s really come along way in the last few years, there’s always a new spot to try.
If somebody was visiting the London area, what site/attraction would you say is a must see/do?
If someone was visiting the London area, I would recommend the Covent Garden Market to check out some great local vendors. I would also suggest Storybook Gardens, they have a great ice trail in the winter and a splash pad for the kids in the summer. Of course I'd also recommend watching a live concert or show at one of the great venues in the city.
What is your favourite thing about your job?
My favourite part about my job is it’s something new every single day. Although we don’t work normal 9-5 hours, the time flies when you are in the newsroom. I also love that you are always in the know about the latest news, weather and pretty much everything happening locally and around the world.
What life experience(s) do you think helps you most as a journalist?
Personally speaking, I think my life experience that has helped me most as a journalist is the adversity I have faced in my life. You can better relate with members of your audience if you have walked in their shoes.
What motivates you to continue telling the stories of Londoners and people in our region?
I am motivated to continue sharing stories from our community because it’s a great way to get to know the issues facing Londoners, and to try and find ways to help shine some light on important causes.
What is one thing you want people to know about you?
One thing I want people to know about me is I love being around people and getting to know them on a personal level. Our world is very diverse and everyone has their own story to telI — want to hear it!
What example do you hope to set for your kids?
I hope to set a positive example for my kids by letting them know it’s okay to fail, as long as you continue trying to reach your goal. It has taken me more than 15 years to get to where I am in my career, the road was bumpy, but I stayed on track and focused to make sure I accomplished my dream.
What does it mean to you to be a working mom and how do you juggle a good work/life balance?
Being a working mom is tough no matter what you do for a living. The reward is finding a good balance to be able to have a career and attend your child’s soccer game. I am fortunate that I work for a company that allows for a good work/life balance.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rideau Hall issues statement on $100K in-flight catering bill during Gov. Gen.'s Middle East trip
Rideau Hall has issued a statement after it was revealed that Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24, saying she 'shares the public's concern' in regards to the expenses.
WATCH LIVE SOON | Freeland to deliver significant speech on inflation and the Canadian economy
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
NEW | Justice minister to table bill responding to Supreme Court ruling on extreme intoxication
Justice Minister David Lametti will soon be tabling a new bill that is expected to address the recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that deemed the law prohibiting the use of extreme intoxication as a defence for some crimes as unconstitutional.
BREAKING | Tornado watch issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa, warning of severe thunderstorms that could also produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership run
Michelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman has received an apology from Air Canada after she missed a flight home to see her dying father.
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Reports of gun shots sparks heavy police presence in Kitchener: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Traveller fined $2,500 after guns seized at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
Canada Border Service Agency officers seized two illegal handguns and fined a traveller $2,500 at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
-
Alleged intruder hides in apartment closet, assaults officers: CK police
Chatham-Kent police have charged an alleged intruder accused of hiding in an apartment closet and assaulting officers upon removal.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitz
OPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
Barrie
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie police
A dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Barrie man upset truck was stolen as police confirm spike in vehicle thefts
Police say about 40 per cent more vehicles have been stolen this year compared to last year, averaging about a car theft a day in Barrie through the first six months of 2022.
-
New fishing platform opens at Heritage Park in Barrie
A large new community fishing location is being presented to the City of Barrie by the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia, Rotary Club of Barrie and Kempenfelt Rotary Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP lay more charges against Hamilton man and woman
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
Three Canadian universities land high scores on new global ranking
In the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings, only three Canadian universities made it into the top 50, with McGill University placing the highest.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado watch issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa, warning of severe thunderstorms that could also produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from feds
Ottawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business
Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
Former Toronto mayor's personal items up for auction
The personal items of Toronto’s first 'megacity' mayor are up for auction and bidding is open to members of the public.
Montreal
-
Severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes expected to hit Quebec
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been experiencing this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says, warning that there's even potential for tornadoes.
-
Under Bill 96, Quebec will issue all birth and death certificates only in French
Under language law Bill 96, the Quebec government will issue not only all marriage certificates in French, but birth and death certificates, too. This promises to create headaches for people hoping to use these documents in many countries that require certified translations, including the U.K. and U.S.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 4, ICU numbers up by 5
The Quebec government logged nine new COVID-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total deaths in the province to 15,523 since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman has received an apology from Air Canada after she missed a flight home to see her dying father.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union ponders how to restore gains taken by unconstitutional law
The union representing Nova Scotia teachers is pondering options to restore the losses its members incurred because of an unconstitutional law that imposed a labour contract on them in 2017.
-
'We are doing everything possible': IWK warns about long waits, overcrowding in emergency department
There's a crisis in the emergency department at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. A recent surge of patients at the children's hospital is leading to long wait times and overcrowding.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg orders evacuation of Exchange District heritage building over fears of collapse
A heritage building in Winnipeg's Exchange District had to be vacated over concerns a damaged beam could lead to a potential collapse.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces two additional sexual assault charges in Toronto
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing new sexual assault charges in connection with Toronto incidents dating back decades.
-
Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury
Signs scatter the sprawling front yards of the homes along Shaftesbury Boulevard. 'Single family houses only' and 'No apartment blocks' are among the messages aimed at passersby – an effort by a group of area residents to stop a proposed luxury apartment complex from going up across the street.
Calgary
-
Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms
The City of Calgary is providing an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce back
For those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
Edmonton
-
'Where did the car come from?': Crash scene confounds Whitemud Park users
The remnants of a crash puzzled Whitemud Park users early Thursday morning.
-
Edmonton to learn today if it will act as Canadian host for 2026 World Cup
Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto will find out Thursday which city or cities will host FIFA's 2026 World Cup in Canada.
-
Alberta students excited for a more normal end to classes after COVID-19 disruptions
Some Alberta senior high school students say they feel grateful for being able to mark the last day of classes without public health restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Vancouver
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurant
A 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
At least 10 cyclists rescued during race from brutal weather in B.C. Kootenays
Heavy rainfall during a treacherous bike race resulted Fernie Search and Rescue saving at least 10 cyclists over the past 72 hours.
-
Vancouver to learn if it will host 2026 FIFA World Cup games
Anticipation is growing among B.C. soccer fans with FIFA set to announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.