Heavy OPP presence in Southwold, Ont. Wednesday evening

OPP are seen in Southwold, Ont. on the evening of August 17, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) OPP are seen in Southwold, Ont. on the evening of August 17, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver