Heartbreak in the House of Green

The Kitchener Rangers have eliminated the London Knights from the OHL playoffs.

In an intense Game 7 matchup, the Rangers tied the game at 3-3 in the third period and the Knights couldn't recover.

It wasn't for a lack of trying for London who outshot the Rangers by a total of 52-28.

London goals were scored by Camaryn Baber, Gerard Keane and Antonio Stranges.

Kitchener moves on to face Windsor in Round 2.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2

Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener 2 London 5

Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London 4 Kitchener 3

Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London 2 Kitchener 3

*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 5

*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London 2 Kitchener 5

*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener 4 London 3

*If Necessary