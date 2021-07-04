LONDON, ONT. -- Police and city crews were called in to deal with offensive chalk graffiti along the sidewalks in Victoria Park on Sunday.

The racist and anti-LGBTQ mesages were buried amidst hundreds of other messages, many positive, in the park.

The graffiti was spotted early Sunday by the London Bicycle Cafe's Ben Cowie, who brought it to the attention of authorities.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday London police arrived at the park to officially photograph the chalk.

A police supervisor on scene says they are currently investigating and will determine whether they need to pursue any investigative leads.

A short time later a hose was brought in by the City of London to clean it up.

- With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale