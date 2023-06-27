Harassment charge laid following Parkhill, Ont. drag queen story time event

Three members of the 'Wind Sisters' motorcycle group (right) come face-to-face with protestors of drag queen story time in Parkhill, Ont. on April 29, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Three members of the 'Wind Sisters' motorcycle group (right) come face-to-face with protestors of drag queen story time in Parkhill, Ont. on April 29, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver