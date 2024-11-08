Hanover’s boil water advisory lifted
The precautionary boil water advisory in Hanover has been lifted.
According to town officials, lab tests have confirmed the water is safe to consume.
“A safe water drinking system is a priority and we will always choose to ensure the safety of our residents is first and foremost,” stated Mayor Sue Paterson. “I have confidence in our water treatment systems and our certified water operators who ensure our water is safe to drink. It is because of these established systems that we were able to proactively implement the initial advisory.”
Grey Bruce Public Health recommends users of municipal systems do the following after a boil water advisory has been lifted:
- Run cold water faucets, drinking fountains, and plumbed-in drink machines to flush the system before using the water
- Remove, clean, disinfect, and replace any aerators, screens, or attachments on faucets
- Replace any filter cartridges that can’t be adequately flushed or disinfected
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle
- Flush, clean, and sanitize any other water-using fixture or equipment using manufacturers’ instructions.
More information can be found on the Grey Bruce Public Health's website.
