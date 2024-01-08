Hanover, Ont. police chief sticking around for 5 more years

Hanover’s police chief is staying on the job for at least the next five years.

Chris Knoll just signed a new five year contract extension to remain Hanover’s top cop until 2028.

“The board is extremely pleased with Chief Knoll’s leadership of the service, his commitment to community policing and his dedication to the safety and well-being of our community members,” said Hanover Police Board Chair Selwyn Hicks.

Knoll took over as Hanover’s police chief in 2015. He took over one of the few remaining municipal police forces in Ontario, as many communities switched over to the OPP. Knoll said the connection between the police and the community is a strong one in Hanover, and he hopes to carry on that engagement into the future.

Knoll made over $175,000 in 2022, according to Ontario’s Sunshine List of public service salaries of over $100,000.