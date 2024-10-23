Grey-Bruce seniors seeking emergency care for dental concerns at double the national rate

The number of seniors in Grey-Bruce who visited an emergency room due to a dental concern in 2022 was more than double the provincial average.

According to a recent report from Grey-Bruce Public Health, in Canada about 40 per cent of seniors over 65, and half of seniors over 85 indicated that they didn’t visit the dentist in the past 12 months.While most people wouldn’t put a trip to the dentist on the top of their to-do list, the reason many seniors are choosing not to is because of the high price tag.

“Cost can be a major barrier to accessing oral healthcare. The Canadian Dental Care Plan and Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program help to address this barrier by covering the cost of many oral treatments for eligible seniors,” said Manager of the Oral Health Program at Grey Bruce Public Health Jason Weppler.

“Oral health problems, which are more prevalent in older adults, can negatively impact a person’s quality of life — as they can cause pain, anxiety, and discomfort, and impact eating, sleep, and self-esteem. Evidence also shows connections between oral diseases, which include tooth decay and gum disease, and other diseases in the body, such as Type 2 diabetes and diseases of the heart and lungs.”

Public health officials are hoping to increase awareness of the options available to the senior population by launching a social media campaign and distributing print and educational materials.

“Good oral health is essential for overall well-being, especially for seniors. The Bruce County Long Term Care & Senior Services (BCLTCSS) department encourages all eligible seniors to utilize these dental care programs,” said BCLTCSS Director Megan Garland.

Those looking to get more information about what’s available to help ease access to dental care for seniors can email seniorservices@brucecounty.on.ca