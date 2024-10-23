Grey-Bruce seniors seeking emergency care for dental concerns at double the national rate
The number of seniors in Grey-Bruce who visited an emergency room due to a dental concern in 2022 was more than double the provincial average.
According to a recent report from Grey-Bruce Public Health, in Canada about 40 per cent of seniors over 65, and half of seniors over 85 indicated that they didn’t visit the dentist in the past 12 months.While most people wouldn’t put a trip to the dentist on the top of their to-do list, the reason many seniors are choosing not to is because of the high price tag.
“Cost can be a major barrier to accessing oral healthcare. The Canadian Dental Care Plan and Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program help to address this barrier by covering the cost of many oral treatments for eligible seniors,” said Manager of the Oral Health Program at Grey Bruce Public Health Jason Weppler.
“Oral health problems, which are more prevalent in older adults, can negatively impact a person’s quality of life — as they can cause pain, anxiety, and discomfort, and impact eating, sleep, and self-esteem. Evidence also shows connections between oral diseases, which include tooth decay and gum disease, and other diseases in the body, such as Type 2 diabetes and diseases of the heart and lungs.”
Public health officials are hoping to increase awareness of the options available to the senior population by launching a social media campaign and distributing print and educational materials.
“Good oral health is essential for overall well-being, especially for seniors. The Bruce County Long Term Care & Senior Services (BCLTCSS) department encourages all eligible seniors to utilize these dental care programs,” said BCLTCSS Director Megan Garland.
Those looking to get more information about what’s available to help ease access to dental care for seniors can email seniorservices@brucecounty.on.ca
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Do the new COVID-19 vaccines include protection from the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Cooldown expected across Canada before above-seasonal temperatures return
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Kevin Vickers says 'not a day that goes by' he doesn't think about Parliament Hill shooting
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa buys former nunnery for $11M to create transitional housing for newcomers
-
-