Green Party leader making final push in St. Thomas
The leader of the Ontario Green Party is spending part of the last full day of campaigning in our region.
Mike Schreiner met with Elgin-Middlesex-London candidate Amanda Stark in St. Thomas on Wednesday morning.
“It’s great to do a swing through southwestern Ontario... And I think the opportunities to create new career, better job opportunities in the new climate economy really exists here in southwestern Ontario, especially with our manufacturing history here,” said Schreiner.
Continuing on his tour, he will be meeting with London and Kitchener candidates on Wednesday afternoon.
Other leaders making a final push on the campaign trail today include NDP Leader Andrea Horwath in Brampton and Cambridge, PC Leader Doug Ford in Bampton, Mississauga and Etobicoke and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be in Toronto.
Voters go to the polls Thursday.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Rise in business bankruptcies could signal a wave of defaults to come: expert
The number of bankruptcies filed by Canadian businesses is on the incline, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. One expert warns this surge could signal a growing wave of defaults among businesses in Canada over the months and years to come.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its licence.
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
Windsor
-
14K people without power in Chatham-Kent after severe storm downs trees, hydro lines
Environment Canada has called down two separate thunderstorm warnings that had been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. But in the latter region, the damage is severe.
-
Where to follow along and get results on election night
Windsor-Essex residents will join those across Ontario to cast their ballots on Thursday and elect a new provincial government.
-
Flair Airlines ruled a Canadian airline by federal regulator, to offer flights out of Windsor in July
Discount airline, Flair, is now clear for takeoff out of Windsor following a regulatory review.
Barrie
-
Dozen vehicles damaged as parents watched kids play baseball
Police in Barrie say they received several reports Tuesday evening of vehicles "heavily scratched and damaged" while parked near a baseball field.
-
Hydro poles downed by lightning in Springwater
Winds expected to gust up to 90 km/h, heavy rain, thunder and lightning lit up the dawn as the storm raced across Central Ontario Wednesday.
-
Cyclist seriously injured after being struck, trapped under vehicle: police
A cyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
-
Kirkland Lake teen charged with sexual assault
A 14-year-old in northern Ontario is facing some serious charges following a sexual assault investigation.
-
New sexual assault charges for Jacob Hoggard in Kirkland Lake
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Toronto
-
Canada's travel restrictions were just extended. What you need to know before flying at Toronto Pearson
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are sticking around for at least another month while delays at Toronto Pearson Airport continue to mount.
-
Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Premier Francois Legault's assertion that Quebec risks turning into Louisiana if the province doesn't have more control over immigration is based more in pre-election posturing than reality, opposition politicians and experts said this week.
-
Quebec premier accused of trying to 'buy' election with another inflation payment if elected
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
-
Simon Jolin-Barrette appointed as Quebec's new French language minister
Previously the 'minister responsible for the French language,' Quebec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette has a new, shorter title: French language minister.
Atlantic
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
New Brunswick government announces $20 million for inflation-relief program
New Brunswick's government on Wednesday released details of its $20-million inflation-relief program, which includes a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.
-
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
-
Minimum wage bill and others expected to pass before Manitoba legislature break
Politicians at the Manitoba legislature are expected to pass a number of bills into law this evening before starting their summer break.
Calgary
-
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Missing Calgary man’s remains found near Morley
Calgary police are looking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found west of the city last month.
Edmonton
-
Assault at Holy Trinity School sends student to hospital
A student at Holy Trinity School was hospitalized on Tuesday after an assault inside the school.
-
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver restaurant books hundreds of reservations in 1 day after being named Canada's best
A Vancouver restaurant that recently topped Canada's Best Restaurants List says it booked hundreds of reservations in just one day.
-
Tallest tower in B.C. may be built in Burnaby as part of skyscraper project
The tallest tower in the province is being considered as part of a development in Burnaby.
-
B.C. seafood company recalls live spot prawns over possible norovirus contamination
A B.C. seafood company has recalled some of its live spot prawns over a risk of possible norovirus contamination.