Grand opening of $50 million Dot Foods Canada distribution centre in Ingersoll, Ont. promises job creation

Dot Foods Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Dot Foods, Inc. — the largest food industry redistributor in North America — held a grand opening of its state-of-the-art 168,875 sq. ft. distribution center in Ingersoll.

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, and the company said it marks a significant milestone for Dot Foods Canada Inc., representing a $50 million Canadian investment in the Ingersoll region and the creation of 200 jobs within its first three to five years of operation.

A number of dignitaries were on hand for the official opening, including Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman, Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan, and Ingersoll Mayor Brian Petrie, who said this is the start of building a community.

“Recognizing where we are and the opportunities and benefits that we have to offer, not only companies like Dot, but many others,” said Petrie.

In 2016, Dot Foods Canada Inc. began operations in Toronto and Calgary. The newly established distribution center in Ingersoll replaces its original headquarters and operations in Toronto.

The exterior of Dot Foods Canada Inc.'s new facility in Ingersoll, Ont. is seen on Sept. 15, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Dot Foods Transportation Canada Inc. will distribute an extensive range of 3,300 Canadian and American products to over 275 Canadian distribution points.

CEO Dick Tracy said after extensive research they picked Ingersoll due its access to freeways, the labour market and the local community.

Dot Foods is a logistical service, and does not make anything inside their warehouses.

“We typically go to where the product is manufactured, we’ll bring it back to one of our facilities, we consolidate it, and then we deliver to a last mile distributor, who then takes the product to a restaurant or a store,” explained Tracy.

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation are both looking to fill several positions for full and part-time, and offer competitive wages and benefits.

Dot Foods Canada Inc. CEO Dick Tracy holds a cheque to donate to local organizations during a grand opening of its Ingersoll, Ont. facility on Sept. 15, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

“We have drivers we are looking for, we have dispatch coordinators, dispatch supervisors we are currently hiring for, we have warehouse forklift employees, we have some office staff [positions],” said General Manager of Dot Foods Canada Inc., Graham Thomson.

There will be a community open house on Sept. 16.

Tracy said Dot Foods is a family owned business that started in 1960, and prides itself in giving back to the communities they work in.

At the end of his speech, he announced six local organization will receive a collective $50,000 donation, including the Alzheimer’s Society of London, United Way of Oxford County, Fusion Youth Center in Ingersoll, Salvation Army in Ingersoll and London, and Big Brothers Big Sisters Oxford County.