WINGHAM, ONT. -- Sun-seekers took full advantage of the first day of Goderich’s Main Beach reopening.

Families and sunbathers enjoyed the first full day of access in a 'physically distanced' way.

Christopher’s Beach and Rotary Cove in Goderich remain closed for shoreline restoration work, which has also closed Cove Road, which runs along Goderich’s waterfront.

It’s expected the shoreline work will be complete by next week, and Cove Road will reopen to vehicle traffic, with the beaches to follow shortly thereafter.

Goderich officials are reminding visitors to keep their distance from people, and to wear a mask if physical distancing is a challenge.

Parking along Goderich’s waterfront will remain free this summer, but will cost visitors, as much as $15/day starting next summer.