GO Trains are coming to London but it's not going to be the quickest trip

London, Ont. -

The provincial government has announced that GO train service is coming to London, Ont. in a new pilot project.

The new service will provide weekday trips between London and Toronto and will also connect customers to Stratford and St. Marys.

The new service is set to begin Oct. 18, as Metrolinx will provide trips between London and Union Station in Toronto.

The pilot project will include one trip leaving from London in the early morning, and one return trip in the evening.

The new service will extend beyond GO Transit’s Kitchener line and also includes stops in St. Marys and Stratford.

The trip between London and Toronto will take approximately four hours. Meanwhile the trip between London and Kitchener will take roughly two hours.