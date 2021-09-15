GO Trains are coming to London but it's not going to be the quickest trip
The provincial government has announced that GO train service is coming to London, Ont. in a new pilot project.
The new service will provide weekday trips between London and Toronto and will also connect customers to Stratford and St. Marys.
The new service is set to begin Oct. 18, as Metrolinx will provide trips between London and Union Station in Toronto.
The pilot project will include one trip leaving from London in the early morning, and one return trip in the evening.
The new service will extend beyond GO Transit’s Kitchener line and also includes stops in St. Marys and Stratford.
The trip between London and Toronto will take approximately four hours. Meanwhile the trip between London and Kitchener will take roughly two hours.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
Two NDP candidates resign after social media posts cause backlash
Two NDP candidates have resigned after comments on social media caused backlash. The party confirmed that Dan Osborne, the candidate for the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester, and Sidney Coles, the candidate for Toronto-St. Paul's, ended their campaigns.
Inflation rate rises to 4.1 per cent, highest since 2003
Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in August rose 4.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the largest year-over-year inflation increase since March 2003.
Unions reject O'Toole's worker-friendly pitch, campaign to prevent Conservative win
Some of the largest unions are urging their members to vote for anybody but the Conservatives.
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
U.S. lawyer who survived shot to the head had arranged his own death for $10M insurance payout: police
A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago, tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a US$10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.
Ex-ISIS bride asks U.K. for forgiveness, aims to return home
A British woman who ran away from home at age 15 to join the Islamic State group in Syria has asked for forgiveness and appealed to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let her come home.
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Heading to a casino? There are new guidelines to help minimize your gambling risks
The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) has released new guidelines intended to help Canadians reduce the harm caused by gambling, which were developed after fiveyears of research involving more than 60,000 people.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Southern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Tuesday night.
-
Waterloo Region school boards confirm more than a dozen COVID-19 cases
One week into the new school year, multiple student cohorts are isolating at home after Waterloo Region’s public and catholic school boards confirmed more than a dozen COVID-19 cases.
-
WDG Public Health issues COVID-19 alert at University of Guelph
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert Tuesday, in response to a large gathering that took place Friday at the University of Guelph.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex adds 44 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Above seasonal temperatures expected for Windsor area
Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.
-
Heading to a casino? There are new guidelines to help minimize your gambling risks
The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) has released new guidelines intended to help Canadians reduce the harm caused by gambling, which were developed after fiveyears of research involving more than 60,000 people.
Barrie
-
Unique COVID-19 vaccine GO-ing on in Barrie Wednesday
Three GO buses are in Barrie Wednesday to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Caledon police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
A Caledon police officer was unharmed after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at a crash, according to OPP.
-
Tornado watch ends, severe weather warnings remain for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado watch for the area which has since ended.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious incident at Manitoulin Secondary School
Police are investigating a serious incident that happened at a high school on Manitoulin Island on Tuesday and a crisis response team is being sent in for support.
-
Ontario to be hit by early and brutal start to winter weather, forecast reveals
Ontario is forecast to be hit with an early arrival of winter weather this year that will bring cold and snowy conditions to the province.
-
U.S. lawyer who survived shot to the head had arranged his own death for $10M insurance payout: police
A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago, tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a US$10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 15, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
-
Minimum wage in Ontario is about to go up and this is what you need to know
If you're making minimum wage in Ontario, your earnings are going to increase come Oct. 1.
-
Firefighters douse blaze in Metcalfe overnight
No one was reported hurt after a fire broke out in the roof of a log cabin in Metcalfe overnight.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto NDP candidate resigns after discovery of controversial social media posts
A Toronto New Democratic Party candidate has resigned after controversial social media posts were unearthed in which she links a lack of vaccine supply to Israel.
-
Toronto District School Board reveals details of new mandatory vaccine policy
The Toronto District School Board has laid out exactly how it will implement its new mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Montreal
-
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Police in Laval investigating shooting and possible arson that left two young men in hospital
Residents of a densely populated residential street in Laval were awoken Tuesday night to the sound of gunshots and firetruck sirens, as violence in the Montreal suburb continues a concerning trend.
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'Canadians sacrificed so much to protect my right to vote': Refugee casts ballot in first federal election
A well-known Syrian refugee who became a chocolatier in Nova Scotia is celebrating after voting for the first time in a federal election.
Winnipeg
-
Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnipeg school's kindergarten class
Manitoba health officials are reporting that they have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 at a school in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg mother describes night her son was fatally stabbed
The mother of a Winnipeg child who was stabbed to death in his sleep nearly two years ago took the stand at her ex-boyfriend’s trial.
-
Incumbent Manitoba CPC candidate Ted Falk apologizes for vaccine misinformation
Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk is apologizing after he was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting they may do more harm than good.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold front day in Calgary! Wind from the north gives way to wind from the west
A hefty uplift may trigger showers, with a slighter potential for thundershowers associated with this frontal passage.
Edmonton
-
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 15: Cooler, windier conditions take over
Edmonton has had afternoon highs in the 20s for nine of the past 12 days.
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 86 new COVID-19 cases as active case total continues to rise
The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
City of Victoria staff recommend banning off-leash dogs from Gonzales Beach
Dogs may no longer be able to run free at one of Victoria’s most popular beaches, because City of Victoria staff are recommending council approve a change to a bylaw that would remove Gonzales Beach as an off-leash area.
-
Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Greater Victoria
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Tuesday night.