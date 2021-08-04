Advertisement
Get ready to see Dundas Place closed to vehicles again as events return
Dundas Place in London, Ont. on July 27, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)
Share:
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The City of London is bringing back a number of activities that will see Dundas Street close from Ridout to Wellington streets in the coming weeks.
The road closures begin Wednesday and will continue at least through September. They include:
- Dundas between Ridout Street and Talbot Street - Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dundas between Ridout Street and Wellington Street -Thursday and Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Wednesdays will see food trucks and outdoor seating alongside Budweiser Gardens, while patios will be extended and musicians and artists performing Thursday through Sunday.
Other upcoming events include:
- Free Comic Book Day - Saturday, August 14
- Vintage on the Block - Saturday, August 21
- Dundas Village Arts - Saturday, August 21
- Thursday Night Art Walk - Thursday evenings
All businesses remain open and two-hour free parking through the Honk app or Parking Services remains in effect.
Outdoor movie nights start August 13
If hitting a green space is more your speed, a 'Through the Decades' outdoor movie night series is also being offered at various parks across the city.
Those interested must pre-register as each night has a capacity limit. Masks are required when not seated. Registration opens at 8 a.m. the day of the show. Details of cancellations due to weather will be posted on the city's social media pages and emailed to anyone who has registered.
Here are the movies and locations:
- The Princess Bride (1987) - Friday, August 13 at Storybook Gardens, 1958 Storybook Lane
- The Sandlot (1993) - Saturday, August 21 at Labatt Park, 25 Wilson Avenue
- Shrek (2001) - Friday, August 27 at Southeast Optimist Park, 237 Deveron Crescent
- Coco (2017) - Saturday, September 11 at University Heights Park, 290 Trott Drive
- Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) - Friday, September 17 at Ed Blake Park, 449 Barker Street