

CTV London





The Western Fair District says Gateway Casinos' decision to locate their new casino in southwest London could put harness racing at risk.

As CTV News reported Wednesday, Gateway Casinos has leased a location on Wonderland Road for its planned casino, though it still requires rezoning.

Word came as negotiations involving Gateway, the Western Fair and the city to locate the casino at the Western Fair District dragged on for over a year-and-a-half.

In a statement, Hugh Mitchell, Western Fair's president said, “We’re not shocked but we are disappointed, our preference would have been to have Gateway remain here."

The organization says the decision puts harness racing at The Raceway at Western Fair - and the future of the horse-racing industry in the entire region - in jeopardy.

“We have made both the OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming) and the Ford government aware of the level of financial support needed to continue our racing operation if Gateway relocates. We are currently waiting for the government’s response to our formal request for long term funding support,” Mitchell added.

There has, to date, been no explanation as to why negotiations for the east end location have not been able to reach an agreement.