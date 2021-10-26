Fyfe-Millar appointed to council after contentious debate, narrow vote

London, Ont. -

London city council has appointed a new Ward 13 councillor after the seat was vacated by Arielle Kayabaga.

John Fyfe-Millar was appointed by a narrow seven to six vote to represent the downtown and its core neighbourhoods.

Councillor Shawn Lewis voiced his support for the decision.

“It’s not just the work he’s done on the DLBA (Downtown London Business Association), the Blackfriars Community Association, the Committee of Adjustment, Chamber of Commerce. He is deeply invested in the ward.”

Fyfe-Millar finished a close second to Arielle Kayabaga in the 2018 election.

But Councillor Jesse Helmer is not in favour of the decision.

“I am saying in the strongest possible terms that this is the wrong way for Mr. Fyfe-Millar to come onto council. If he wants to be elected to council, he can run again in 2022.”

Meanwhile the vacant seat in Ward Six will take a bit longer to fill.

Council backed a plan to hold an “open call for applications” before making a choice in November.

The appointment of Fyfe-Millar exposed the deep political divide on council.