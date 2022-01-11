Funeral services call on students and retirees to alleviate staff shortages

Funeral Director Joe O'Neil stands in the chapel at O'Neil Funeral Home, London, Ont., Jan. 11, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) Funeral Director Joe O'Neil stands in the chapel at O'Neil Funeral Home, London, Ont., Jan. 11, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories