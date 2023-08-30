Funding for affordable housing in London, Ont.

London’s latest rapid-built construction project to address the housing crisis is taking shape.

On Wednesday, a $16.5 million investment was announced at 345 Sylvan St. to help create at least 42 new units.

The federal government is providing $8.8 million, while the remaining $7.8 million is from the city.

MP London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos said the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative aims to address chronic homelessness with consistent funding.

”Today’s announcement is another step towards creating more equitable and affordable housing for all,” he said.

The three-storey brick building will offer affordable and accessible homes to individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

Over a quarter of the units are designated for women and children.

“This project is a testament to what can be achieved when multiple levels of government work together towards a shared goal. We believe everyone deserves a safe place to call home,” said Mayor of London, Josh Morgan.

The building is being assembled from prefabricated pieces that expedite the timeline.

Work is already underway on the second floor.

Ward Coun. Skylar Franke looks forward to welcoming residents to the Old South neighbourhood, and told CTV News London, “These units will help address our ongoing housing crisis and add new neighbours to our community.”

Similar rapid housing projects have already been completed at 122 Baseline Rd. W. and 403 Thompson Rd.