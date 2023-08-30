Funding for affordable housing in London, Ont.

Construction of an affordable housing building located at 345 Sylvan St. in London, Ont. is seen on Aug. 30, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Construction of an affordable housing building located at 345 Sylvan St. in London, Ont. is seen on Aug. 30, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver