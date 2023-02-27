Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.
According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to remain above zero in areas closer to Lake Erie, where precipitation may remain as rain throughout the day.
In addition to the freezing rain, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected today into tonight.
Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Snow or ice pellets beginning early this afternoon then changing to freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 60 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 early this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 11.
Monday Night: Freezing rain mixed with rain changing to rain or drizzle this evening and ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing rain before morning. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 near midnight. Temperature rising to plus 2 by morning.
Tuesday: Periods of rain ending in the morning then clearing. Risk of freezing rain early in the morning.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 3.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.
