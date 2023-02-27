Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas

(Source: Steve Biro) (Source: Steve Biro)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards

The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.

5 things to know for Monday, February 27, 2023

A pair of former Canadian soldiers describe what life is like on the front lines in Ukraine, how a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group, and Chris Hadfield brings his children's book to life on the stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver