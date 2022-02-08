Freezing drizzle advisory in effect

A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect for most of southern Ontario.

A warm front will approach the province tonight and temperatures are set to climb close to the freezing mark by sunrise Wednesday.

Surfaces may become icy and slippery, affecting the morning commute.

Skies will be cloudy through Wednesday with 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon, with the high forecast to climb above freezing early in the afternoon.

The temperature will drop back below freezing Wednesday night with light flurries Thursday.

Keep your shovels handy, another 2-5cm of snow is expected by Friday night.