Former teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former London elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography-related offences Wednesday in a London, Ont. courtroom.

Sean Lypaczewski, 37, who is no longer employed with the Thames Valley District School Board, was originally charged in March 2021.

On Wednesday morning he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, making child pornography and one count of luring.

None of the offences involved any students.

The case is back in court next Wednesday when a date for a sentencing hearing is expected to be set.