Former Seaforth golf pro seeks change in venue for upcoming trial

Cam Doig doesn’t want to have his next court case heard in Huron County.

The former Seaforth golf professional and coach listened from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre as his lawyer argued that Doig’s upcoming trial on a charge of indecent assault on a female should be held in Toronto, instead of Goderich.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Doig was found guilty of one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, and two counts of sexual exploitation for offences he committed on a female victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Doig, in his mid 30s at the time, was a golf pro and coach at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club, which his family owned and operated.

In October of 2022, Doig was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his offences.

Cam Doig. (Source: Facebook)

Doig’s defence lawyer, Scott Hutchison, argued that the publication of his previous conviction and details of the case and sentencing would not likely be admissible in any future trials, and were “highly prejudicial”. Because of this, he argued that it would be very difficult to find 12 Huron County jurors who could judge Doig’s upcoming trial without bias.

Hutchison also said Huron County has the smallest pool of potential jurors in Southwestern Ontario, making jury selection that much harder.

Huron County’s Crown’s Office argued that the publication of Doig’s previous conviction would not impact jury selection, and the trial related to this alleged historical sexual offence should stay in Goderich.

The judge told the court that he would likely have a decision on where Doig’s upcoming trial would be held in time for Doig’s next court appearance on May 23.

The judge did caution all involved that wherever Doig’s upcoming trial is held, it likely wouldn’t begin until 2024.