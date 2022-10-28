Seaforth golf pro sentenced to 3.5 years for historical sexual offences

Cam Doig is headed to jail.

The former golf pro has been sentenced to three and a half years for sexual offences involving a teenage girl.

Doig was convicted on one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual exploitation on Sept.22nd.

Court heard Doig committed sexual offences against a teen girl while she was between the ages of 13 and 16 and Doig, who was a golf pro and coach at the time, was in his mid 30s.

All offences happened at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club, which was and continues to be owned and operated by Doig and his family.

Before his sentencing Friday morning, Doig’s lawyer asked for a postponement of sentencing until Doig could finish winterizing the golf course and run the final golf tournament of the season — the judge denied that request.

The victim, who is now in her 40s and cannot be identified due to a publication ban, said she is “pleased” with the length of the sentence, saying, “I wanted him to be held accountable for what he did, and he was.”