Flurries expected Monday in the London region

Temperatures in the London region remain just slightly below average for this time of year.

More flurries are expected on Monday as the thermometer hovers around the freezing mark.

Sunshine is expected to make its way back into the region on Tuesday.

Monday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Monday Night: Flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local amount 5 cm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming north 20 near midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Friday: Cloudy. High zero.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow or rain. High zero.