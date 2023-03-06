Flurries expected Monday in the London region
Temperatures in the London region remain just slightly below average for this time of year.
More flurries are expected on Monday as the thermometer hovers around the freezing mark.
Sunshine is expected to make its way back into the region on Tuesday.
Monday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.
Monday Night: Flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local amount 5 cm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming north 20 near midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.
Friday: Cloudy. High zero.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow or rain. High zero.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate realtor commissions.
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an 'unforgivable crime.'
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
On-board camera shows close call between U.K. train and man crossing rail tracks
A man who ignored a red warning light at a rail crossing in the U.K. was inches from being hit by a high-speed train, on-board camera footage shows.
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
Airlines vital to life in the North facing headwinds from worker shortages
Airlines that operate in the North -- where many residents rely on flights for transportation and goods -- say disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-wide pilot shortage and new fatigue regulations are creating headwinds.
Kitchener
-
Wheel comes off, hits commercial vehicle on Hwy. 403: Brant County OPP
A commercial vehicle ended up in the Highway 403 centre median after a loose wheel flew off another vehicle and hit it.
-
'Feels like forever ago and feels like yesterday': 3 years since first reported COVID-19 case in Waterloo region
It’s been three years since Region of Waterloo Public Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the area.
-
Youths arrested after demanding victim 'take off their clothing' at knifepoint: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested two youths they say demanded someone take off their clothes at knifepoint.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation underway near E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police are conducting an investigation along E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Serious injuries after vehicle strikes building in Tecumseh
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building in Tecumseh. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Tecumseh Fire, Essex-Windsor EMS and OPP responded to the scene on Lesperance Road at Riverside Drive.
-
Man wanted on four outstanding warrants allegedly caught stealing at Chatham-Kent business
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man wanted on four outstanding warrants after a theft at a local business.
Barrie
-
Fake plates lead to Barrie drug bust
Police pulled over a car at 1 a.m. driving with licence plates not registered to the car.
-
Two people found dead inside Caledon, Ont. home
Caledon OPP are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Saturday.
-
Office fire at industrial building in Barrie
Barrie fire crews extinguished a fire at an industrial building on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa man, woman charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa man and woman have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger
Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital, but with more than 300 cm of snow so far this winter, residents clearing their own driveways are running out of places to put it.
-
Mayor Sutcliffe to begin work on promised line-by-line audit this week
City council just passed its 2023 budget last week, but work is set to begin on a major mayoral campaign promise ahead of the 2024 budget.
Toronto
-
Driver arrested after Tesla crashes and bursts into flames in downtown Toronto
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after the Tesla she was driving through downtown Toronto crashed and went up in flames late Sunday night.
-
You could face a $200 fine as snow removal gets underway in Toronto
Toronto officials are making a last-minute plea for drivers to move their vehicles in order for crews to remove the piles of snow blocking traffic and infrastructure.
-
Toronto cycle track construction begins on College Street Monday
Construction is underway to bring dedicated bike lanes to one of downtown Toronto’s busiest streets for cyclists.
Montreal
-
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante mourns the loss of her father
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is mourning the loss of her father, who died at an undisclosed age. In a message posted on her Instagram account, Plante said Gaetan Plante died suddenly in his sleep. He had been suffering from poor health for the past year.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating two early morning fires
The Montreal police department (SPVM) arson squad is investigating two fires that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. One was at a commercial establishment in Kirkland and the other was a residence in Pierrefonds.
Atlantic
-
-
Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games
It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.
-
N.S. woman goes viral for Maud Lewis-inspired crocheted sweater
A Nova Scotia woman who found her passion for crocheting during the pandemic recently went viral for one of her creations.
Winnipeg
-
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': Main Street hit with massive blaze Saturday
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
-
'I'd never seen one in the wild before': Man has up close encounter with a lynx in Manitoba
A Winnipeg man can now cross spotting a Lynx in the wild off his bucket list after a close encounter with the notoriously reclusive feline in Grand Beach, Man. last month.
-
'A soupy mess': Warmer weather closes stretch of river skating trail
Warmer conditions are closing part of The Forks' river skating trail prompting a warning from safety officials about going on unsupervised ice.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at Castleridge home following weapon complaint
Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a residence on Castleridge Way N.E. at around 3:30 a.m., a short time after police were notified of a weapons complaint at the home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool with flurries for Calgary's first full week of March
March is off to a chilly start in Calgary.
-
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on all week
We'll see some slightly milder air move into the Edmonton region Tuesday and again toward the end of the week.
-
Vancouver
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demand
Grocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Canadian women finish satisfying sixth at Canada Sevens, men tie for 15th
The final game didn't end the way they wanted, but the Canadian women's rugby team still managed its best result of the season Sunday at the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament.
-
