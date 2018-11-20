

CTV London





The labs at the Walkerton hospital will be closed through Thursday due to flooding, according to a South Bruce Grey Health Centre release.

The laboratory will be closed to outpatients from Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 22 for flood restoration.

Officials say a sewer backup on the lower level of the building early Tuesday morning caused flooding of the lab, ER and Diagnostic Imaging departments.

While the backup has been cleared, there is reportedly "a substantial amount of cleanup and damage repair to be completed."

The labs at South Bruce Grey Health Centre's sites in Chesley, Durham and Kincardine remain open for outpatient collections.

While the Walkerton lab is expected to reopen Friday, patients are encouraged to call ahead to ensure the work has been completed.