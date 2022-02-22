Flood watch issued by Kettle Creek Conservation Authority

Mild temperatures and potential heavy rain Tuesday have resulted in a flood watch issued by the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

Residents in Port Stanley, and low-lying areas in Belmont and St. Thomas should prepare for flooding.

Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres is possible Tuesday.

Last week, flooding caused significant issues in Port Stanley as well as Port Bruce, forcing some in that town to evacuate from their homes.

Damage from the high water and ice can be seen along with waterline in Port Stanley, Feb. 17, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

“Last week’s thaw and high-water event helped to clear out a lot of ice from the upper reaches of the watershed. However, there remains a significant ice jam in Port Stanley that is currently located at the lift bridge, with ice cover extending out to the outer harbour. The timing and extent of flooding will depend on the amount of rain we receive Monday night and into Tuesday and how the remainder of the ice breaks up in Port Stanley,” says Jennifer Dow, with the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

Residents are being asked to stay off the ice on Lake Erie and away from any large bodies of water. Parents should keep a close eye on children as well as pets.