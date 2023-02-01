Flair Airlines to operate London to Winnipeg flights this summer

On Wednesday, London International Airport and Flair Airlines announced the newest destination out of London, Ont., and if you’re a fan of Slurpees, then you might just be in luck.

According to a press release from London International Airport (LIA), Flair is adding to its summer service of flights, which currently includes London to Vancouver and Halifax, and will be adding Winnipeg to its list of destinations.

Flights from London to Winnipeg begin in June 2023.

“Flair Airlines and the London International Airport continue to build on our partnership and offer more service at YXU,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of LIA. “Winnipeg has strong demand from London for both business and leisure travel and we are excited to offer this service this summer in addition to the non-stop Halifax and Vancouver previously announced”.

So what is there to do in the Gateway to the West?

“Forests and prairies in Winnipeg await exploration. Visit the Canadian Museum for Human rights for an architectural sight or check out the two-week long Folklorama festival in the summer that celebrates different cultures and ethnic heritages,” reads the release.

The direct London to Winnipeg route will operate twice weekly.

One-way fares to Winnipeg begin at $69 including taxes and fees.