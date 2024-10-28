Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.
Four people that were in the car, and the driver of the pickup truck were injured in the crash - which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Nile Road and Lucknow Line.
Police say that one of the people in the car was taken to a hospital in London for further medical care.
The intersection of Nile Road and Lucknow Line was closed while emergency services were on scene, but has since reopened.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
'Nobody wants to blow up the party': Trudeau staying, despite resignation calls
Several Liberal MPs are calling for a secret ballot vote on Justin Trudeau's leadership after he made clear he isn't going anywhere in spite of the calls from within his caucus to step down.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot
An actor known for his roles in the television comedies “Bob's Burgers” and “Arrested Development” was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison for his part in a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.