Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County

    A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.

    Four people that were in the car, and the driver of the pickup truck were injured in the crash - which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Nile Road and Lucknow Line.

    Police say that one of the people in the car was taken to a hospital in London for further medical care.

    The intersection of Nile Road and Lucknow Line was closed while emergency services were on scene, but has since reopened.

