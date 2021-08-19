Five injured in crash northwest of Strathroy

A collision at Kerwood Road and Egremont Drive in Adelaide-Metcalfe, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London) A collision at Kerwood Road and Egremont Drive in Adelaide-Metcalfe, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Anguish, helplessness as Haiti crisis deepens in quake aftermath

The crisis is deepening in Haiti days after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, incapacitated hospitals, and thousands injured, there is anger and frustration at the slow and uncoordinated response for aid, and anguish over the devastation.

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near U.S. Capitol

A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff Thursday that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island