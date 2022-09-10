First year students at Western University take part in 'O Serves'

First year students at Western University got a taste of giving back as a part of their orientation week.

O-Serves, an event that takes place at the beginning of the school year, allows first year students to sign up for one of a dozen programs to learn what that particular charity does.

Over 120 students signed up to help "Stem2Stern" build a pair of boats to be used in the organizations educational programs on Fanshawe Lake.

"It's basically getting them use to being involved in a community, giving back to a community partner, and hopefully having a good time to start off the university career," said Davide Vine of Stem2Stern.