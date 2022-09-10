First year students at Western University take part in 'O Serves'

Western University

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Winner of Conservative leadership race to be named tonight

After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa. The event is now underway, with first ballot results expected to be revealed around 7:30 p.m. CTV News Channel has special coverage live from the floor.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

  • World Suicide Prevention Day marked in Sudbury

    Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and a group of community members, survivors of suicide loss, front line professionals and educators known as The Suicide Safer Network in Sudbury came together to raise awareness in hopes of destigmatizing suicide. From painting rocks with messages of hope, to hearing from a series of speakers with lived experience, the theme for this year's World Suicide Prevention Day event was Hope through action.

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver