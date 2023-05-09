Firearms, even replica ones, not welcome at national parks

Parks Canada is reminding the public that bringing a firearm, even a replica one, into national parks, is illegal.

According to a post on social media, Parks Canada evicted a group of visitors from Bruce Peninsula National Park earlier this year for having realistic pellet guns.

The post said the weapons put staff and fellow patrons in an unsafe situation and the individuals were issued hefty fines.

Parks Canada said this behaviour is illegal and the incident is being used to remind all visitors that bringing firearms of any type, including air guns, into national parks in Canada is strictly prohibited