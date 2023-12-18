Fire truck ends up in ditch while responding to barn fire

There were no serious injuries after a North Huron Fire Department fire truck ended up on its side in a ditch near Wingham, Ont. Monday morning.

It happened while North Huron fire crews were responding to a large barn fire on Glenannon Road, just northwest of Wingham.

It is unclear how many firefighters were on board the fire truck when it went in the ditch, but North Huron Fire Chief Kent Readman said there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

As for the barn fire, smoke could be seen billowing out of the large barn on Glenannon Road and wafting over Wingham.

It is also unclear if any animals were lost in the blaze, what was in the barn, and what started the fire, which was still smoking as of 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Fire tankers from North Huron, South Bruce and Huron East were seen trucking water to the scene of the fire.