More than 100 firefighters participated in two-day training sessions, held by Bruce Power.

Called the Bruce County Fire School, this year’s event was the 29th annual and was offered this past weekend.

Nineteen fire departments in Bruce County, along with the Goderich department, participated.

The training included high-angle rescue using rope-rescue techniques and auto extrication using heavy hydraulic tools.

There was also a course on mental health awareness.

“We thank all of the firefighters for their commitment to their individual communities, and for participating in the fire school,” said Brian Cumming, Bruce Power Fire Chief.

“The students and instructors worked together over the two days through heavy winds, cold and limited sunshine to make the school a resounding success.”