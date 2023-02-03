Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
An overnight fire gutted a home at 712 Adelaide Street North.
London Fire crews were called to the scene at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday.
When they arrived, the house was fully involved with fire.
London police closed Adelaide Pall Mall Street to Piccadilly Street, but it has since been reopened.
The member of the London Fire Investigation Unit was on scene through the morning and a police cruiser remained stationed at the home.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause at this point.
