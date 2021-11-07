Fire rips through former River Road Golf Course clubhouse

London, Ont. -

London fire officials are investigating a blaze at the former River Road Golf Course clubhouse Sunday morning.

It started just after 8 a.m at the rear of the building.. It's not clear at this time how the fire started or if there are any injuries although squatters have been present at the location.

"Looks like there is some evidence that people have been in the building but we're still investigating. So obviously the damage the whole back end is so great. So yeah, it's pretty extensive damage to the back end. Fire did get inside. Whether it started inside or it started outside. We're not sure yet," says District Chief Shawn Davis.

River Road Golf Course fire on Nov. 7, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

"Heavy dark smoke and flame showing through three floors. So yeah, the guys did the right thing and stayed out. And we get the fire knocked down and then they're able to get inside and go for the hotspots," Davis adds.

A damage estimate has yet to be established.

The decommissioned course is scheduled to be a temporary winter home for Indigenous people who are experiencing homelessness this winter.

The investigation continues.