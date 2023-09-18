Fire levels pig barn near Wingham, Ont.

A pig barn burned to the ground on the morning of Sept. 18, 2023 near Wingham, Ont. An unknown number of pigs perished in the blaze which closed a section of Highway 86 between Wingham and Whitechurch for five hours. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A pig barn burned to the ground on the morning of Sept. 18, 2023 near Wingham, Ont. An unknown number of pigs perished in the blaze which closed a section of Highway 86 between Wingham and Whitechurch for five hours. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

