KINCARDINE, ONT. -- A steady stream of onlookers drove slowly by the burned-out shell of a million-dollar log home near Kincardine, Ont. on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, crews were called to Boiler Beach Road, just south of Kincardine, and found the log home engulfed in flames.

“At this point we believe it’s been destroyed. It’s an absolute shame because it was a beautiful structure, for sure,” says Const. Kevin Martin, with the South Bruce OPP.

Police aren’t yet calling the fire suspicious, but they are investigating what started it, along with investigators from Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We haven’t reached any conclusions at this point. It’s an active investigation. Members of our OPP Crime Unit have been assigned to investigate this further,” says Martin.

The owners of the home, which was currently under construction, didn’t want to appear on camera, but did say how thankful they were for the quick response.

Emergency responders were able to contain the fire to the log home, although some minor damage was done to neighbouring homes.

Police say they’re interested in any video surveillance footage neighbours or people driving by the home may have from Sunday or early Monday morning.

“As early as noon on August 8, as late as 6 a.m. on August 9, we’d be interessted in seeing that footage as well,” says Martin.