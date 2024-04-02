Fire destroys century home north of Lucan, Ont., damage estimated at $400K

No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.

Fire crews responded to an address in the hamlet of Clandeboye at approximately 9:15 a.m. When they arrived on scene, the home was fully involved, with flames shooting through the windows.

Lucan Biddulph Fire Chief Ron De Brouwer said heavy winds caused the fire to advance quickly.

Approximately 40 to 50 firefighters were on scene, including mutual aid from Ailsa Craig and tankers from the Granton fire station.

De Brouwer said the home is a total loss, with damage estimated at $400,000.

“This is an old balloon construction home from the turn of the century and it’s all wood inside,” explained De Brouwer. “Basically, that’s what happened. It started crawling up through the walls and was in the attic when we got here.”

A single tenant living in the home had just gone out for coffee when the fire started.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Crews responded to a house fire on Clandeboye Drive in Lucan on April 2, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

