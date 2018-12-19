Featured
Fire destroys barn near Dorchester
Thames Centre firefighters battle blaze on Dorchester Road near Byron Avenue
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 8:25AM EST
There was a large barn fire in Dorchester Tuesday night.
About 30 firefighters from the Thames Centre fire department responded to the blaze around 8:15 p.m. on Dorchester Road, south of Byron Avenue.
The structure was engulfed when firefighters arrived.
The barn was vacant and there were no livestock on site.
No word yet on what caused the fire.